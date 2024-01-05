Ikea arrives in Viseu. Swedish retailer is looking for employees to “set up” a new store – Executive Digest

#Ikea #arrives #Viseu #Swedish #retailer #employees #set #store #Executive #Digest

The city of Viseu will welcome another step in Ikea’s expansion across the country. During the first half of 2024, the Swedish retailer will open a new Planning Studio in the city of Viriato.

After the recent openings in Lisbon and Madeira Island, in November, this new Planning and Ordering Studio in Viseu will be the brand’s twelfth space in this format.

The location of the new store is not yet known, but the recruitment process for the new space’s team will take place over the next few weeks, with the Swedish retailer looking for 8 employees for the space.

“Planning studios are currently IKEA’s main expansion tool in Portugal. We want to be increasingly closer to the Portuguese and seek to have contact points throughout the country”, says Francisco Ferreira, Market Manager at Ikea.

The person in charge also adds that the retailer’s strategy, this time in the Viseu region, “will allow people from Viseu to have easier access to the IKEA range”.