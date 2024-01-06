Ilie Năstase wants another child

#Ilie #Năstase #child

Aged 77, the former international tennis champion, Ilie Năstase, has big plans. for the future. He wants another child, the sixth, but for this he has to agree with his wife, Ioana.

Ilie Năstase has big plans for the future, even though he has reached the venerable age of 77. The former international champion claims that he wants to become a father again. For the sixth time. He still needs to convince his wife, Ioana, to accept this. At the moment, the two are in different positions.

Ilie Năstase wants her sixth child

Ioana Năstase, the wife of the former tennis champion, said that he wants another child, the sixth. She stated, however, that she does not want to become a mother again. Especially since his partner is 77 years old. She says that the time has passed when she would have accepted becoming a mother, again.

“I never thought about being a mother again. Ilie tells me all the time that he wants and wants another child. But now is not the time,” said Ilie Năstase’s wife.

The former world number 1 in tennis, winner of the US Open and Roland Garros, Năstase has been married several times. As a result of these relationships, he became a father as many times. It is true that not all of his marriages resulted in children.

Ilie Năstase on the tennis court Photo source: EVZ

What plans does Ioana Năstase have?

Ilie Năstase’s wife has completely different plans than her husband, at the beginning of this year, 2024, as reported by Cancan.ro. First of all, she wants rest and relaxation. As a result, he intends to give up traveling and devote himself to riding. Ioana Năstase told that she owns a horse on a farm in Brașov. He decided to go there, to spend time with his family.

“This year I wanted to stay at home with my family, with my mother, with my sister, with everyone. I’m tired of the roads, I want peace. I decided to try to calm down, stop running around. Horseback riding and relaxation. That’s what Im doing. I’m going with my grandson to Brașov, to the horse. I decided to take him some riding lessons as well, he is 6 years old. I said let things work themselves out. No holidays, I want to rest a little. I also have a brother who helps me in business”, said Ioana Năstase.

Ioana Năstase said that she is very close to her horse, which helps her to relax. And the feeling seems to be mutual. Every time he sees her, the animal becomes very affectionate.

“There’s a little forest there, in a beautiful, relaxing area. He’s done, he’s passed out when he sees me. They are like humans, very intelligent. When I arrive and call him, from a distance, he is happy. I already know the chemistry between us. He jumps on me, starts pulling my hair. He is already four years old. We need to find a suitable mare for him, with a pedigree,” the tennis champion’s wife also said, according to the quoted source. Ioana Năstase Photo source: Instagram

Ilie Năstase wants a bigger house

Ioana also told that she feels very good in the house she occupies, with her husband, with rent, in Bucharest. As he would like to purchase it. But even here he is not on the same wavelength as Elijah. He would like a much bigger home. Nasty’s wife is sure, however, that it will happen as she wishes.