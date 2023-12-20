Ill-acquired goods – Arai conducts auctions

Aimé Rasoloharimanana, Director General of ARAI

The Illicit Assets Recovery Agency (Arai) yesterday auctioned around ten vehicles, most of whose owners have not yet been convicted..

The circle is complete. It is through a public auction that the Illicit Assets Recovery Agency sells certain vehicles, which according to it come from property “seized” from people imprisoned in cases of financial embezzlement, misappropriation of property belonging to the State, corruption, in short, the list is long. On Tuesday, it was in a full room that a lot of around ten vehicles was put up for auction under the watchful eye of a bailiff. A classic procedure for administrations such as customs or those of the stature of Arai, except for two details. This is a first for Arai since its creation a year ago, but still, most of the goods presented are those of people whose cases are in the process of being judged or pending. of the final verdict during the legal proceedings which imprison them. These assets have not yet been confiscated.

Aimé Rasoloharimanana, general director of ARAI, defends this particular sales procedure as being a measure intended to guarantee the sustainability of these vehicles which lose value over time.

“Provisions established in the national strategy for the recovery of illicit assets make it possible to proceed to a public auction before conviction of the accused. If the property belongs to the State, so much the better it will return to the State but if it is private property, acquired with funds belonging to the State, the agency, after being seized by the judicial authorities competent authorities seize these in order to be able to resell them during a public auction,” he told the press yesterday during this sale.

Verdict and judgment

For Arai, it is a legal procedure, all in all normal and initiated after the approval of the anti-corruption courts. “These public auctions are carried out on vehicles following an assessment of their condition or in relation to the risks linked to the damage to these vehicles,” adds the number one of Arai.

What about the goods sold if the owner is acquitted? The question arises, precisely in relation to the context of the auction of the defendants’ property awaiting verdict and judgment. This could take years, and acquitted owners may have the unpleasant surprise of seeing their vehicles or goods sold in public. However, the sleuths of the anti-corruption administration are reassuring. In the event of payment, the vehicles, if they have not yet been sold, are returned to their owners. “We recently put in place our National Illicit Asset Recovery Strategy and within that, ways of valuing assets seized from someone have been established. This while respecting the rights of the accused. You are aware that everyone benefits from the presumption of innocence and still has rights relating to their property until their judgment,” explains Aimé Rasoloharimanana.

Itamara Randriamamonjy