Illegal entities collected 50 million…the night of the fall of the foreign exchange trader in Giza

08:55 PM Thursday 18 January 2024

Books – Muhammad Al-Sawy:

The General Administration for Combating Public Money Crimes at the Ministry of Interior arrested the owner of an import and export office in Giza for trading in foreign exchange.

Information and investigations from the Criminal Investigation Department revealed that the owner of an import and export office laundered money obtained from his criminal activity in the field of illegal trading in foreign exchange outside the scope of the banking market and collected large sums of money from the proceeds of his illegal activity and laundered that money by purchasing residential units, shops, and cars. And motorcycles – establishing companies.

After codifying the procedures, he was arrested, and he admitted to collecting money with the intention of concealing the source of that money, giving it a legal character, and making it appear as if it were coming from legitimate entities. The laundering acts he committed were estimated at (50 million pounds).

Legal measures were taken, and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation.

