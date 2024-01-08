ILLEGAL FISHING – The means to fight are expanding

photo illustration

New boats plus a substantial budget. The State apparently does not skimp on the means to be deployed against illegal, undeclared and unregulated fishing commonly referred to as IUU fishing. According to the Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy, the means to fight against this scourge have multiplied.

Currently, nearly twenty boats ply the territorial waters. “If initially we only used two patrol vessels, currently there are twenty-three boats battling illegal and undeclared fishing. They are arranged around the coasts of the island,” explains the department in charge of Fisheries. 5,600 kilometers long, with more than 117,000 km2 of continental shelf, the surveillance of the coasts, as an island state, is of capital importance, but seems to be a Herculean task given the paltry resources traditionally allocated to this effect.

Size issue

Especially since the protection of the Big Island’s fishing resources is a major challenge because they are worth more than 7% of the Gross Domestic Product and represent more than 10% of exports. Fisheries monitoring is one of the major challenges for a country which also intends to rely on its resources. Especially since unlisted and unconventional vessels are winning the jackpot on the coasts to the detriment of small fishermen and the state purse.

According to statistics, IUU fishing causes the State to lose the equivalent of 14 to 16 million dollars per year. Strengthening control via the Fisheries Surveillance Center (CSP) as well as providing adequate equipment in the medium term would make it possible to resolve a large part of the problem. Especially since Madagascar should have around forty fishing and sea safety surveillance boats by 2025 if the country’s aspirations are anything to go by.

Itamara Randriamamonjy