Ilse DeLange, Hans Klok and Status Quo perform during Zwarte Cross | Music

Ilse DeLange, Hans Klok and Status Quo perform during Zwarte Cross

By our entertainment editors

Dec 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Zwarte Cross has announced the first names for the 2024 edition. Ilse DeLange and Status Quo, among others, will make an appearance at the festival, the organization reports.

DeLange has just completed a club tour through the Netherlands. The singer will tour Germany at the end of next year. The British rock band Status Quo, known for hits such as Down Down, Rockin’ All Over The World in In The Army Nowlast toured the Netherlands in 2022.

Last week the festival announced that Armin van Buuren will be on stage. Kraantje Pappie, Black Sun Empire, STONE and Hans Klok, among others, will also make an appearance at Zwarte Cross. The organization will announce a new series of names in January.

The upcoming edition will take place from 18 to 21 July in Lichtenvoorde. This year, for the first time, Thursday is also a full festival day with stunts, music and theater. Van Buuren will be playing at the festival that day.

