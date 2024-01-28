“I’m afraid he’ll be killed”: arsonist Brian Paré transferred from prison because his life was threatened

CHIBOUGAMAU | While the sentence has not yet been entered into the file, Brian Paré’s family and colleagues are worried about him if he were to one day return to Nord-du-Québec.

“It’s certain that people will blame him for the stress and the damage he caused,” notes Gabrielle Veilleux Boutet, his mother. I’m afraid he’ll be killed…”

More than 8 months after the start of fire 213, commonly called the Cavan Lake fire, the devastation caused by Brian Paré in the landscape of Northern Quebec is still clearly visible. PHOTO Vincent Desbiens

Following his arrest, Paré was incarcerated in Roberval prison while awaiting trial. In the weeks that followed, he had to be transferred to the Quebec detention center, since his life was threatened.

“Other prisoners wanted to send him a message. They stole his meals and they set his bed on fire,” says Ms. Veilleux Boutet, with a hint of worry in her voice.

The mother of arsonist Brian Paré, Gabrielle Veilleux Boutet, is worried about the future of her son, the day he leaves prison. She believes that many people still hold grudges against her for putting the lives of hundreds of people in danger through her actions. PHOTO Vincent Desbiens

Brian Paré’s lawyer, Me Jean Girard, confirmed this version to Journal. However, his client is back in Roberval in another sector of the detention establishment.

“Don’t let him come back here too quickly.”

A colleague of the arsonist at Entretien industrial Éco, Éric Asselin, maintains that he will not soon forgive him for having put the livelihood of a large part of the region in danger.

“I don’t wish him harm either, but if I were in his place I would worry. It’s hard to accept what he did. He put the lives of hundreds of people in danger and for a really stupid reason,” he emphasizes.

Jacynthe, a citizen of Chibougamau, does not mince her words when the name of Brian Paré is mentioned to her.

“He’s a real idiot. Even if he has mental illnesses, he shouldn’t get away with it so easily. […] Don’t come back here too quickly, because there are a couple who will be waiting for him.”

During our visit, several residents of Chapais who were evacuated due to the actions committed by the 38-year-old man near Lake Cavan, however, affirmed that they do not harbor any resentment towards him.

More than angry, the residents of Chapais are above all disappointed to know that fire 213, which required the evacuation of half of the town, is of a criminal nature. They will never be able to explain what might have gone through Brian Paré’s head on May 31, 2023. PHOTO Vincent Desbiens

Rather, they say they are “disappointed” to know that someone who probably loves their region has decided to set it on fire.

