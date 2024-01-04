“I’m going to pass out.” The boy did the impossible, his reaction after finishing Tetris is a hit

#pass #boy #impossible #reaction #finishing #Tetris #hit

Only thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson, who goes by the pseudonym “Blue Scuti” on social networks, has probably become the first person in the world who managed to finish playing Tetris. The world-famous video game from the 1980s was previously beaten only by artificial intelligence.

4:56

Only thirteen-year-old Willis started playing Tetris two years ago. | Video: Video, Blue Scuti

It took the Oklahoma teenager about 38 minutes to win the game that people thought was unbreakable for nearly four decades. He recorded the performance, which will probably put him among the record holders, on video. He posted this on the YouTube platform on January 2.

The player’s level has reached level 157 when he sighs, thinking he misplaced a block while playing. “Oh yeah, I missed that,” he says in the video a few seconds before realizing that the game is “frozen,” essentially a win. The blocks are falling so fast that the game cannot continue.

The boy in the footage quickly recovers from his disappointment and realizes that he managed to clear another row of blocks with the right hit, which is the mechanism by which players in Tetris score points. With a score of incredible “999999”, the game stops. “Oh my God! Yes! I’m going to pass out. I can’t feel my hands,” she starts cheering.

“It’s never been done by a human before. It’s basically something that just a few years ago everyone thought was impossible,” Vince Clemente, president of the World Classic Tetris Championship, told the New York Times.

Also Read:  The “ВЫЗОВ” prize, a Russian challenge to the Nobel Prize?

According to 404 Media, the teenager dedicated the win to his late father Adam, who lost his life in December. Willis has become one of America’s top Tetris players, despite having only started playing it two years ago.

Watch the trailer for Tetris (2023)

The movie Tetris is on Apple TV+ with Czech subtitles. | Video: Apple TV+

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Egypt is more expensive than many countries. Request information regarding terrestrial internet prices
Egypt is more expensive than many countries. Request information regarding terrestrial internet prices
Posted on
On video, the catastrophic attack by the Russian tanks: 100% vehicle loss
On video, the catastrophic attack by the Russian tanks: 100% vehicle loss
Posted on
STM in sharp decline. Mobileye Global’s indications are significant
STM in sharp decline. Mobileye Global’s indications are significant
Posted on
“I’m going to pass out.” The boy did the impossible, his reaction after finishing Tetris is a hit
“I’m going to pass out.” The boy did the impossible, his reaction after finishing Tetris is a hit
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News