“I’m going to pass out.” The boy did the impossible, his reaction after finishing Tetris is a hit

Only thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson, who goes by the pseudonym “Blue Scuti” on social networks, has probably become the first person in the world who managed to finish playing Tetris. The world-famous video game from the 1980s was previously beaten only by artificial intelligence.

Only thirteen-year-old Willis started playing Tetris two years ago. | Video: Video, Blue Scuti

It took the Oklahoma teenager about 38 minutes to win the game that people thought was unbreakable for nearly four decades. He recorded the performance, which will probably put him among the record holders, on video. He posted this on the YouTube platform on January 2.

The player’s level has reached level 157 when he sighs, thinking he misplaced a block while playing. “Oh yeah, I missed that,” he says in the video a few seconds before realizing that the game is “frozen,” essentially a win. The blocks are falling so fast that the game cannot continue.

The boy in the footage quickly recovers from his disappointment and realizes that he managed to clear another row of blocks with the right hit, which is the mechanism by which players in Tetris score points. With a score of incredible “999999”, the game stops. “Oh my God! Yes! I’m going to pass out. I can’t feel my hands,” she starts cheering.

“It’s never been done by a human before. It’s basically something that just a few years ago everyone thought was impossible,” Vince Clemente, president of the World Classic Tetris Championship, told the New York Times.

According to 404 Media, the teenager dedicated the win to his late father Adam, who lost his life in December. Willis has become one of America’s top Tetris players, despite having only started playing it two years ago.

