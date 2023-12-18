‘I’m happy for the players’ – Fox Sports

#happy #players #Fox #Sports

The Apertura 2023 championship of the Liga MX ended with América winning the title after beating Tigres 3-0 in the second leg final of the competition in front of a packed Azteca Stadium, among whose fans one in particular stood out, the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who He is a faithful follower of the Eagles and did not miss the opportunity to see a new conquest.

Checo Pérez, who has just become runner-up in Formula 1 after a 2023 season with the Red Bull team in which he added a couple more wins to his haul, valued what the Eagles had achieved. “Very happy, the truth is that they are great moments as a sport and the fans are always very special,” he noted.

Pérez Mendoza reiterated his joy for what the América footballers had done, although he did not waste the opportunity to also congratulate the Ave board. “Happy for all the players, for the fans, the entire board deserves it a lot and it makes us as fans enjoy”, said the Guadalajara competitor, who jumped onto the field during the celebrations of title 14.

Checo Pérez’s love for América arose from his childhood, consolidating with the arrival of the Chilean Iván Zamorano at the beginning of the millennium; The Red Bull midfielder has assured on multiple occasions that he uses the number 11 on his car because of the fanaticism he has for Bam Bam, whom he saw win the Liga MX trophy in the Summer of 2002.

The man from Guadalajara even met Zamorano on the court, sharing a tender moment in which they both presented their children to each other, exchanging hugs and congratulations.

