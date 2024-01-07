#hypocrite #points #lot #achieve

Rui Borges, coach of Moreirense, spoke about the good moment of the team, which occupies sixth place in the League

Moreirense and Casa Pia close the 16th round of the League, at a time when the team from the town of Moreira de Cónegos occupies sixth place, four points behind Vitória de Guimarães, who drew (1-1) in Braga. The game is scheduled for 8:15 pm this Monday.

«Moreirense will be the team it has been until now. Competent and balanced at all times. We want to be dominant, when that is not the case, it is due to the opponent’s merit. We want to be a committed team, very intense in terms of defensive process, timing and pressure. Our idea of ​​the game will not change. New year, same life. We will find an opponent with individual quality, dynamics, with a new coach who maintains the idea he brought from Filipe (Martins). Therefore, I expect a difficult and competitive game. It’s going to be a difficult game, respecting the opponent”, Rui Borges began by saying, in a preview conference.

The Moreirense coach is aware of the difficulties for the second round – there are still two games left to complete the cycle – but he made a point of highlighting the “fantastic behavior” of his players throughout the 15 rounds played.

«I think the team has behaved fantastically, we are having a very good and competent first lap, I won’t deny it, but in the end we will talk. I’m not going to be a hypocrite, these 26 points took us a lot to achieve. Now, in the second half the difficulties will be greater, but it doesn’t erase what we’ve done so far. The work has accompanied the ambition and we must continue to demonstrate it».

Moreira de Cónegos’ team welcomes Casa Pia (12th place) after a run of ten games without losing, but Rui Borges doesn’t want to “delude himself” and wants to “show that it’s not luck.”

«Of course it gives encouragement, I’m not going to be a hypocrite. For an average team in the League this is difficult to happen, but we had the ability to achieve it. We have three defeats and they were against the ‘big’ teams – FC Porto, Sporting and SC Braga – and that gives us more desire to continue working. We’ve been competent, we’re going to go through phases, I’m not fooled when I haven’t lost in 10 games. I try to be very balanced and happy along the way, but what lies ahead will be a lot of work. We have to demonstrate that it is not luck.”