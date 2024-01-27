“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”

#Romania #stop

A tea made from an ingredient not very easy to find in nature can help increase immunity, cleanse the blood and lower blood sugar, says bioenergotherapist Lidia Fecioru.

One aspect that must be taken into account is that this tea is prohibited for people under 18, pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding.

The method of preparation is slightly different from the other teas, considering that the pieces that are boiled must be finely chopped, the size of a raisin.

This tea is made from the birch mushroom, which grows on this tree, or it can be bought from the ceiling.

“I want to give you an interesting cure. Although here in Romania we haven’t really seen birch forests, but where you see a lot of birches, stop there.

Read also: The tea that gets rid of the tendrils, stops aging and helps the heart. Lidia Fecioru: “Don’t throw away the peels after cooking. Leave them to dry”

››› See the photo gallery ‹‹‹

It’s called Chaga, it’s a mushroom that grows on birch. But it can also be found in the ceiling.

This mushroom is dark brown on the birch but light brown inside.

Take it, chop it into smaller pieces, about the size of a raisin, try to dry them and make tea out of them.

It is very good for everything that means fungi, for example toenail fungus. There it is used as compresses. More specifically, tea is made and compresses are placed with it.

The tea drunk from the Chaga mushroom, from the birch, is very good for atopic dermatitis, where you often do not have any kind of treatment.

It’s very good for lowering blood sugar, it’s very good for immunity, it’s very good for everything that means dermatitis, for blood cleansing and antiviral.

See also: The tea that removes heavy metals from the body. Lidia Fecioru: “It washes very well, removes all residues from our blood”

The most important thing: it is forbidden to drink for children under 18 years, lactating women and pregnant women.

If we want to use it prophylactically, put 1-2 teaspoons of Chaga birch mushroom pieces in the teapot, pour a glass of water and leave it covered for 5-10 minutes.

If we want to use it as a treatment, we do as follows: in a one-liter thermos, put 3-5 tablespoons of mushroom pieces, fill it with hot water and leave it for 6-10 hours. Only after that we start drinking it. Drink 150 milliliters three times a day.

After finishing the amount, we can repeat. This cure is done for about three months, then a three-month break,” said bioenergotherapist Lidia Fecioru, on Saturday, on the show Hidden truthsfrom antena3.ro.