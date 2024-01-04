IMAGE: Bells, fire and a human chain. A memorial procession honored the victims of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy

#IMAGE #Bells #fire #human #chain #memorial #procession #honored #victims #shooting #Faculty #Philosophy

A memorial procession of students passed through the center of Prague on Thursday afternoon, honoring the memory of the victims of the pre-Christmas shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University (FF UK). The students gathered at Ovocné trhu, where the rector of the UK Milena Králíčková spoke to them together with the dean of the FF of the UK Eva Lehečková. Then, at the head of the procession, they carried the flame symbolizing the light from the candles at the place of worship on Ovocné trh, which they used to light the fire on Jan Palach Square. The students had previously formed a human chain around the faculty and symbolically embraced it. The event ended with a singing performance.

The event, which was overseen by police officers and student organizers, took place without incident and in reverent calm. Medics from the Czech Red Cross were also on the scene. One to two thousand students took part in the procession, some of them hugged each other or otherwise showed sadness.

At the opening, Dean Lehečková thanked the student associations that organized the event. According to her, the tragic event in December taught the university several important, positive lessons. “The university is one university community, the university management, the crisis staff, other faculties of our university are there for us,” she said. She added that the university’s authorities are now looking for ways to enable the FF UK to return to its academic life and to restore it as soon as possible in the main building on Jan Palach Square.

After the start, around 2:00 p.m., the procession went along Celetná street to Staroměstská náměstí and then along Kaprova street to the faculty building. In front of her, part of the students turned into Valentinská street and further into Široká street, so that the procession formed a human chain that symbolically embraced the entire faculty building. Subsequently, the students moved to Jan Palach square, which they filled for the most part.

There, at 3:00 p.m., a memorial fire for the victims of the tragic shooting was lit from the flame brought from the Fruit Market in a special container. It’s supposed to burn throughout January. At the same time, the bells of Prague were also rung for 14 minutes, one minute for each victim. Subsequently, after the performance of the members of the student choirs, the event ended around 3:30 p.m.

Thousands of candles still cover the place of remembrance near the Karolina building in the Fruit Market, there are also flowers, stuffed animals, messages for the victims and photos. According to earlier information, the candles should be removed from the site on Friday morning and should become a permanent reminder of the tragedy at the FF UK.

The shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague is the most tragic case of its kind in the history of the Czech Republic. The perpetrator shot 13 people on the spot last December 21, the fourteenth victim died later in hospital. Another 25 people were injured, some seriously. The perpetrator ended the shooting by suicide.