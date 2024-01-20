#Images #horror #plane #moment #man #cut #veins #restrained #police

Images from the horror plane. The moment the man who cut his veins was restrained by the police. PHOTO: Capture Digi24

Digi24 has exclusive images from the TAROM plane coming from Brussels where a man cut his veins. The images capture the moment when the self-mutilated individual was put to the ground.

“No, it’s not happening, my bone hurts.

Open that damn hatch.

Why are you pushing yourself like that, honey? What have I done to you, honey? Take that knee off my elbow? Take that knee, stop being violent!”

They are the first recordings that show what happened on the plane, and the moment when the policemen got on board the aircraft that had landed at the Henri Coandă Airport and immobilized the man. They put him on the ground and he continued to be violent and swear at the police and flight attendants.

The passengers on the plane had been evacuated through the rear door of the aircraft. People were scared throughout the flight as the man was violent and verbally abusive to the staff on board.

The 46-year-old man was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Obregia Hospital, where he is still under medical supervision. He was known to have mental illnesses.

In this case, a criminal case was opened for carrying or using dangerous objects, the investigation being coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Buftea Court. The investigation is in rem, that is, it concerns facts, not persons. The investigation does not concern the violation of the air code because the man self-harmed when the plane was on the ground.

What happened on the TAROM plane

The man self-mutilated on a plane coming from Brussels to Otopeni. On board the TAROM aircraft were the number two in NATO – Mircea Geoană, the head of the DSU – Raed Arafat, and former minister Rovana Plumb.

After take-off from Brussels, the man started arguing with the flight attendants whom he swore at and threatened. Immediately after landing in Otopeni, the recalcitrant passenger inflicted several injuries with a razor blade that he had hidden under his tongue at the Brussels airport security check.

TAROM sources told Digi24.ro that the man did himself maliciously in order to be taken to the guard room of a hospital where he could try to escape. The passengers were disembarked through the rear door of the aircraft and the victim was taken to hospital.

Airport security instructor David Maxim spoke to Digi24 about how the man was able to get through security at Brussels airport with a blade.

“No security system is 100% safe, there are always possibilities to escape, to pass. I am convinced that the security control in Brussels was as it should be. But here we have a turbulent passenger, who does not accidentally pass with a blade, but keeps it in his mouth, so he has a strategy. If we look at the signs given before boarding the plane, the altercations with the ground staff in Brussels, the problems created during the flight as well…, it can be seen that his intention was to fool the security systems which also have their limits. It may happen that certain small objects are harder for the technologies to detect. This is where we get to the importance of human intervention – this passenger’s behavior would probably have attracted the attention, the flight and from the ground is trained for such situations, but, yes, it can happen,” said Maxim.

