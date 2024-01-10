Images: moped driver runs over pedestrian and runs off

#Images #moped #driver #runs #pedestrian #runs

A bizarre incident this afternoon at the Leliesluis in the center. Images sent to AT5 show how the driver of an electric moped hits a man and runs over his legs. He then also hits a cyclist before taking off at full speed.

It all happened just before 2pm this afternoon. When the driver runs over the man’s legs, several bystanders start screaming, you can hear on the video. Someone also tries to stop the driver by pulling open the door of the car.

This works, but the driver takes off at full speed. He also drives hard into a cyclist, who remains sitting on the ground in surprise. With the door open, the car then speeds away across the Prinsengracht.

Argument possible cause

According to the bystander who made the video, the incident was preceded by an argument between the driver and the man who was run over his legs. The latter would have previously collided with the car with his bicycle. The bystander says that just before the collision the driver shouted very loudly: “You destroyed my car”, in other words: you destroyed my car.

No one injured

The police have also heard that there was an argument before the collision. Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident. It was therefore not necessary to send an ambulance to the scene. The police say they have searched the area for the driver, but so far without results. Two people involved will report the incident, the police said.