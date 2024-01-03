Images Samsung Galaxy A55 show 2 big changes

#Images #Samsung #Galaxy #A55 #show #big

The first official-looking press images of the Samsung Galaxy A55 emerge. We see – simply put – the fancy version of the recently announced Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25.

Press images: Galaxy A55 with Key Island

In a week or two we will be introduced to Samsung’s new high-end Galaxy S24 phone series. But there is a device that will end up in many more jacket and trouser pockets in the course of 2024. We are talking about the Galaxy A55, the ‘mid-range top model’ for this year after the S24 will make its debut.

It goes a bit too far to say that the Galaxy A55 shown is very surprising. We see – thanks to AndroidHeadlines – a phone that is very similar to the Galaxy A54 from 2023 in many respects. But there are two elements by which you can soon recognize the Galaxy A55: the Key Island and the frame.

Key Island is the subtly protruding bump on the side, which should make it easier to find the power button and volume keys, for example if you want to operate the phone by touch.

Moreover, if you look closely at the frame you will see another striking detail. While the A54 still has a plastic frame, the frame of the Galaxy A55 is made of metal. The visible antenna bands confirm this. This completes the ‘transformation’ of the A5x series to premium materials, as the front and back are made of Gorilla Glass.

Furthermore, we see exactly the same camera design as the A54, with three lenses that protrude from the back on their own.

Specifications

A large number of Galaxy A55 specifications have already been leaked in recent weeks and months. For example, we recently confirmed that the device has a 50 megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle and a 32MP front camera. Inside the A55 is the new Exynos 1480 processor from Samsung itself. It is the first time that a device in the A series has a processor with a GPU from AMD.

Although it has not yet been definitively confirmed, we assume the Galaxy A55 has a 5000 mAh battery. You can charge with a maximum of 25 Watts, and of course the housing itself is IP67 water-resistant.

When?

Of course, the Galaxy A55 will also come to the Netherlands sometime during the first quarter. You can then buy it in at least three colors: black (dark gray), white (silver) and titanium gray. If we look at Samsung’s other devices that will be released in 2024, we bet that you will soon also be able to purchase it in yellow.

It is not yet clear when Samsung will announce the A55. Officially, the Galaxy A15 and A25 have yet to make their Dutch debut, after all – and those devices will certainly appear in stores earlier. We expect the Galaxy A55 to be available for sale sometime in March, but take this with a grain of salt.

With a bit of luck, the price of the Galaxy A55 will not differ much from the A54. So consider a recommended retail price at launch between €450 and €500.