Imelda ends 2023 with the 500th treatment of benign prostate enlargement: “Don’t wait to seek help” (Bonheiden)

Doctors Hendrik-Jan Florin and Christophe Orye at the laser device. — © Imeldaziekenhuis

Bonheiden –

The Urology department of the Imelda Hospital closed 2023 with a five-hundredth HoLEP procedure (Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate). This technique has been used since 2021 to treat benign prostate enlargement, a problem that affects one in two men over the age of 50.

Difficulty urinating, frequent and urgent need to urinate, getting up frequently at night, urine loss, regular bladder infections and sometimes pain when urinating: these are some of the complaints of prostate enlargement. If medication is no longer sufficient, patients at the Imelda Hospital can be helped with a HoLEP procedure, a treatment with a laser device that is inserted through the urethra into the bladder with a fine fiber optic.

“With this technique, we no longer have to make an incision in the abdomen for very large prostates,” explains urologist Christophe Orye. “The patient experiences less pain and also has less blood loss. There is no restriction regarding age or prostate size. The probe that we place at the end of the procedure can usually be removed the next day. This allows the patient to leave the hospital very quickly.”

In three years, five hundred HoLEP procedures were performed at the Imelda Hospital. Currently three procedures are performed per day. “There are many men who experience urinary problems, but there is often some shame about it,” says Dr. Orye. “Don’t wait too long with this, discuss it with your doctor and don’t wait to seek help.” (kvro)