Imeldaziekenhuis launches Instagram account about chronic intestinal diseases: “Inform and break taboo” (Bonheiden)

The IBD clinic of the Imelda Hospital launched its own Instagram account. — © Imeldaziekenhuis

Bonheiden –

The IBD clinic of the Imelda Hospital in Bonheiden is the first in Flanders to launch an Instagram account for people with chronic intestinal diseases. Nurses Nikki and Stephanie came up with the idea of ​​informing patients and interested parties in this way. On the other hand, the IDB team wants to break the taboo surrounding intestinal disorders.

IBD stands for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. The most well-known diseases are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. At the Imelda Hospital, a multidisciplinary team of twelve healthcare professionals is ready to serve patients. Its members include gastroenterologists, a pediatrician, IBD nurses and dietitians.

“Instagram is an efficient channel to reach a wide audience,” says IDB nurse Nikki Lembrechts. “It is very accessible and it is also easy for us to use. Many of our patients scroll through their Instagram feed every day. Then it makes sense that you give useful tips or introduce the team. It is also important that attention is paid to inflammatory bowel disease. In Belgium, an estimated 40,000 patients suffer from this condition.”

Closing the gap

IBD is often an abstract concept. They want to change that at Imelda. “Through this brand new Instagram account we can answer questions about IBD and provide reliable information to patients, their families and the wider public,” says doctor Lieven Pouillon, gastroenterologist and IBD specialist. “Our IBD clinic can support patients in all aspects of the disease.”

The IDB clinic also asked for input from patients to design the Instagram account. “I am happy that the taboo surrounding intestinal diseases is increasingly being broken,” says Amber Cloudt (24), who suffers from Crohn’s disease. “I certainly welcome an Instagram account from the hospital. It offers us as patients the opportunity to have more direct contact with healthcare professionals and it can close the gap of uncertainty more quickly.”

You can follow the IBD clinic of the Imelda Hospital on Instagram via @ibdkliniek_imelda.

