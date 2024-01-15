IMF: “In Europe 60% of jobs put at risk by artificial intelligence. Some jobs will disappear soon”

#IMF #Europe #jobs #put #risk #artificial #intelligence #jobs #disappear

The title of this edition of the Davos Forum is “Rebuilding trust”, rebuild trust. However, the study on artificial intelligence presented on the first day by the International Monetary Fund does not seem to go in this direction. The research shows how new technology potentially puts a significant share of jobs around the world at risk. 40% in emerging economies such as China to India at Basile, 26% in low-income countries where “physical” jobs are proportionally more numerous, and even up to 60% in more advanced economies such as Europe to the United States. An uncontrolled use of AI is therefore almost certainly destined to occur increase social inequalitiesas well as increasing the distance between the richest and poorest countries.

Among the jobs identified as those most at risk are telemarketing or call center operators which could disappear completely. On the contrary, they are relatively safe jobs like the dishwasher or the artist. Even professionals like this shouldn’t take excessive risks surgeons, judges, lawyers who will indeed be able to exploit a virtuous synergy with AI without being threatened by it. The IMF suggests putting the issue at the center of the global political agenda and to act quickly to mitigate the impact that new technologies will have, above all on most vulnerable categories of workers.

“About half of the jobs where AI works can derive great benefits in terms of productivity growth,” try to cheer up the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva who, however, then states “for the other half, applications linked to artificial intelligence could actually replace the tasks currently carried out by humans, with the effect of reducing the demand for work and lead to lower wages and reduced hiring. And in the most extreme cases some of these jobs could disappear entirely.”

The report also highlights how “countries’ choices to define AI property rights, as well as redistributive and other fiscal policies, will ultimately determine its impact on the distribution of income and wealth“. “It is crucial for all countries – states the director of the Monetary Fund – to put in place comprehensive social safety nets and offer professional retraining programs for the most vulnerable workers. And in doing so – adds Georgieva – we will be able to achieve a transition towards artificial intelligence more inclusive, protecting living standards and cutting inequalities.” Congratulations.