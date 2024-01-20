IMF predicts that the global economy will accumulate “a sad record” during 2024 –

In the most recent report on the trajectory of the economy across the planet, to which had access, the International Monetary Fund highlights, citing the World Bank, that the last five years were the slowest half-decade of global GDP growth in 30 years.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global economy will accumulate “a sad record” throughout 2024, and that 40% of low-income countries will become even poorer than they were on the eve of the pandemic. of COVID in 2019.

“Global growth is expected to slow down for the third consecutive year – from 2.6% last year to 2.4% in 2024, almost three-quarters of a percentage point below the average for the 2010s,” the document reads.

The international financial entity led by Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva also states that the global economic situation is not worse in large part because of the “strength of the economy of the United States of America”.

But it warns that “growing geopolitical tensions could create new short-term risks for the global economy”.

