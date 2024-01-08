IMM Presidential candidate Kurum met with Minister Uraloğlu

#IMM #Presidential #candidate #Kurum #met #Minister #Uraloğlu

Murat Kurum, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Alliance for Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), stated that they started work from the first day and that they discussed the projects for a trouble-free Istanbul with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

IMM Presidential candidate Kurum, in his post on his social media account, said, “We know Istanbul and what Istanbulites expect from us. We will eliminate the current chaos of this city as quickly as possible. We set to work from the first day. We met with our Minister of Transport, Mr. Uraloglu, for a hassle-free Istanbul. “We talked about our projects. We will not stop until the transportation problem on Istanbul’s roads is over.” he said.

The institution also shared photos of the meeting with the tag “Only Istanbul”.

