Immedica received EU approval: “Significant milestone”

Solna company Immedica was informed on Monday that the European Commission has approved Loargys as a treatment for the rare and serious disease arginase 1 deficiency (ARG1 deficiency).

The approval applies to the treatment of adults, adolescents and children from the age of two.

– Today’s approval is a significant milestone for Immedica, but an even greater one for those living with ARG1 deficiency and their families. As Loargys is the first and only disease-modifying treatment, it provides a treatment option for healthcare professionals that is specifically aimed at this extremely rare disease, says Immedica CEO Anders Edvell in a press release.

Loargys will now be launched in Germany as the first market, but the company’s focus is to ensure access to the treatment throughout Europe, and at the same time seek approval in additional markets.

ARG1 deficiency is a type of urea cycle defect that leads to hyperammonemia, that is, toxic levels of ammonium ions in the blood. Diagnosis is often made in late infancy or early childhood and symptoms include spasticity, convulsions, developmental delay, intellectual disability and early mortality.

