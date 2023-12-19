Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics

#Immigrate #UKA #family #immigrated #net #worth #Hong #Kong #mother #looked #job #arrival #fortune #generation #Qing #Bao #Family #Hot #Topics

In recent years, many parents have planned for their children to immigrate overseas in the future. A Hong Kong mother of three children posted that her family of five planned to immigrate to Manchester, England, but the family only had 250,000 yuan in funds. Many netizens questioned whether it would be enough, and even pointed out that just paying rent, etc. She had quickly exhausted her savings, but she said she had no choice but to give it a try for the sake of her children’s future, and made it clear that she would find a job as soon as she arrived.

The female netizen posted anonymously on the Facebook group “Manchester Hong Kong People Valley” last Tuesday (12th), saying that she and her husband have three children aged 7, 12 and 14 years old respectively, and that their family of five plans to immigrate. Manchester, England, but after deducting application and air ticket fees, there is only 250,000 yuan in funds.

The victim pointed out that “the funds are extremely limited” and “I know that I really have a lot of money”, but he only “gambling” for the sake of the next generation. He made it clear that the couple would find a job immediately after settling everything in Hong Kong, and asked netizens which area is better. livable,

“I would like to ask you, a family of 5, if we can rent in an area near Manchester that is not too complicated and the rent is relatively affordable.”

Netizen: Two adults can’t do it VS Having hands and feet will definitely do it

After seeing the post, many netizens thought that just applying for a visa, paying rent, buying a car, etc. had already spent 250,000 yuan. The victim should think carefully: “It is better to save more and come here first”, “It is better to show off first if you land first.” Then bring your family over.” Some people also provided different living suggestions: “Look for some outstanding elementary and middle school districts that are not contested by anyone”, “Start with the average living expenses and schools in the area”, “Choose a place outside the city center that is 30 minutes away by car” place”. On the other hand, some netizens believe that even if funds are limited, they can still give it a try. In response to netizens’ comments, the victim replied, “Thank you again for your replies and opinions. I will work hard.”

70% believe that those with more than 2.5 million yuan are suitable for immigrating

Online life insurance “Blue” commissioned “EasyLife” to conduct a “Survey on Hong Kong People’s Savings Habits” in October 2021, using an online questionnaire to interview 598 Hong Kong people aged between 20 and 49 to understand their savings habits. and explore Hong Kong people’s budget for immigration.

The results showed that more than 40% of the respondents planned to immigrate, and nearly 60% of them said they would leave within five years. More than 70% of the respondents believe that a budget of at least 2.5 million yuan or more is needed to immigrate. However, based on an average monthly savings of 5,000 yuan per person, the total savings after five years will only be 300,000 yuan, which is far from the immigration budget target. According to the survey results, if a person wants to immigrate within five years, unless they save an average of more than 41,000 yuan per month, it may take more than 41 years of savings to reach the immigration budget target of 2.5 million yuan.

