Immigration: 52 sub-Saharans aboard a canoe rescued south of Al Argoub

Elements of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) responsible for coastal surveillance intercepted, on Sunday 153 km south of Al Argoub, a canoe which intended to go to the Canary Islands with on board 52 Sub-Saharan candidates for irregular migration, including 2 women, indicates a press release from the General Staff of the FAR.

The rescued people received the necessary care before being entrusted to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, specifies the same source.

