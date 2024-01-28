Immigration: 52 sub-Saharans aboard a canoe rescued south of Al Argoub

#Immigration #subSaharans #aboard #canoe #rescued #south #Argoub

Image d’illustration. DR

Elements of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) responsible for coastal surveillance intercepted, on Sunday 153 km south of Al Argoub, a canoe which intended to go to the Canary Islands with on board 52 Sub-Saharan candidates for irregular migration, including 2 women, indicates a press release from the General Staff of the FAR.

The rescued people received the necessary care before being entrusted to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, specifies the same source.

©️ Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.
Reproduction and distribution prohibited (photocopies, intranet, web, messaging, newsletters, monitoring tools) without written authorization

Also Read:  The incident of an Egyptian parliamentarian being caught red-handed in cheating... a new judicial decision

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo
Posted on
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old
Posted on
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide
Posted on
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
What are pancreatic enzymes and what are the drugs Fedez needs for?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News