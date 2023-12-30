Immune booster trends tested: vitamin C infusion, ice baths, onion water

#Immune #booster #trends #tested #vitamin #infusion #ice #baths #onion #water

Have you heard about the vitamin C infusion that everyone is talking about right now? Just like ice baths and onion water, it is said to be a real booster for our immune system. We’ll go into more detail below about what makes these trends so special and how effective they actually are.

3 immune boosters in comparison

Those who have a strong immune system are more likely to avoid catching a cold. With these three trends we should be able to improve it.

1. Vitamin-C-Infusion

With a vitamin C infusion, high doses of vitamin C are administered directly into the bloodstream and are intended to compensate for deficiencies. Vitamin C is, among other things, useful for many metabolic processes in the body, helps form and maintain bones and connective tissue and activates the body’s own defenses.

2. Ice bathing

Ice bathing has long been considered a tradition in other countries, but it has now also arrived in Germany. Above all, it has positive properties on the blood vessels, the cardiovascular system and the immune system. The important thing here is to approach it slowly. We have looked in detail at how useful ice bathing really is – read all the information here >>

3. Zwiebelwasser

A home remedy among immune boosters is onion water and is currently being hyped on TikTok. But can it really help against a cold? Onions provide vitamin C, which is known to support the immune system. If onions are placed in water, they release their nutrients into the water and the result is a nutrient-rich drink that has positive properties for our body. However, exactly how it affects the course of our disease has not been scientifically confirmed.

Immune booster trends in the test

We have now clarified what the three immune booster trends are all about. Now it’s time to put it into practice: In the video above, two test subjects took a closer look at these three trends and tested how effective they really are. Evaluations were made in four categories and a doctor gave his final verdict. You can watch the complete test including the interesting results in the video above.

