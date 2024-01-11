Immune cells against Alzheimer’s – experts see “important development”

#Immune #cells #Alzheimers #experts #important #development

By: Pamela Dörhöfer

US researchers are testing a new therapeutic approach in mice – and can report success.

Omaha – An experimental cell therapy has alleviated symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in experiments with mice. The treatment developed by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (USA) is based on genetically modified cells of the immune system that attack plaques of the protein amyloid beta. The scientists published their findings in the specialist magazine Molecular Neurodegeneration. The study was funded by the United States National Institutes of Health.

Deposits of amyloid beta proteins in the brain mean that nerve cells no longer communicate properly and are considered a main cause of Alzheimer’s. In the therapy they have designed, the researchers rely on regulatory T cells of the immune system, so-called Tregs. Normally, the task of these T lymphocytes is to suppress the activation of the immune system or to slow it down after a defensive reaction has occurred. In this way, they help prevent autoimmune reactions or allergies from occurring. In the case of Alzheimer’s therapy, however, the researchers modified the Tregs so that they attack amyloid beta.

Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Andrew Brookes

Alzheimer’s treatment: Researchers report success in mice

When these modified Tregs were injected into the bloodstream of mice suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, it actually led to slower plaque formation and fewer inflammatory processes in the brain. The rodents’ thinking skills also appeared to improve, according to a statement from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Neuroimmunologist Avindra Nath of the National Institutes of Health, lead researcher on the study, sees its results as an “important development” that advances the possibility of “using cell-based therapies to combat protein aggregates in neurodegenerative diseases.” To understand: The most recent therapies against Alzheimer’s are based on antibodies such as donanemab or lecanemab, which themselves are proteins, not cells.

Pravin Yeapuri from the University of Nebraska Medical Center points out that other studies have also shown the benefit of Tregs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. However, the limitation so far has been to bring these cells to those regions of the brain that are most affected by Alzheimer’s. The next step should now be to test the therapy on people. (pam)