Immunization against RSV anticipates a relevant impact on other respiratory diseases

The approval of the monoclonal antibody niservimab (Beyfortus) and the bivalent recombinant prefusion vaccine F (RSVpreF, Abrysvo) have been the first preventive tools against infections due to respiratory syncytial virus (VRS).

In this sense, the Vaccine Advisory Committee (CAV) of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) has carried out an analysis on the impact of both preventive measures on the incidence of respiratory tract diseases caused directly by RSV. And while he argues that it is undoubtedly significant, he also anticipates a relevant impact on diseases indirectly associated with this virus.

In July 2023, the Working Group on the use of nirsevimab against RSV infection of the Vaccination Program and Registry Report (Ministry of Health) published a document recommending the systematic administration of nirsevimab to all infants. those born during the RSV season and those who are less than six months old at the beginning of it. With some differences, the different CC. AA. have implemented the implementation of these recommendations. The Abrysvo vaccine is also now available in our country for the immunization of pregnant women.

Pneumococcus incidence

El artículo ‘The full value of immunisation against respiratory syncytial virus for infants younger than 1 year: effects beyond prevention of acute respiratory illness’ publicado en The Lancet señala que puede take years until some of these effects are evident, but they must be taken into account when evaluating studies of cost-benefit and the introduction of the preventive strategy for diseases associated with RSV in different countries.

In this sense, the main objective of these vaccines is the reduction of the substantial burden of acute lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) associated with RSV in babies under 1 year oldeither. However, early data already suggests that there is increasing evidence showing that preventing RSV-associated LRTIs in infants could prevent secondary pneumonia caused by other pathogens, reduce recurrent hospitalizations due to other respiratory diseases in late childhood, reduce infant mortality from all causesimprove the burden of respiratory diseases in health care systems, reduce inappropriate use of antibiotics and possibly improve lung health beyond childhood, according to the study.

For its part, the CAV-AEP analysis indicates that different statistical studies have determined that RSV could be involved in the 49-77 percent of pneumococcal infectionsparticularly in children under two years of age, leading to the conclusion that prevention of RSV infections will, in turn, reduce the burden of pneumococcal infections.

In the same way, the CAV-AEP recalls that a third or more of children infected by RSV, particularly if they are hospitalized, develop in preschool age recurrent wheezing, asmahospitalization for wheezing or another lower respiratory tract infection

Avoid 10,000 hospitalizations in Spain

Considering that each year in Spain there are around 15,000 hospitalizations due to acute respiratory infections in children. and relying on an effectiveness of 70 percent of nirsevimab—and provided that coverage is greater than 90-95 percent—the CAV-AEP analysis concludes Around 10,000 hospitalizations each year and 500 admissions to the PICU could be avoided (5.5 percent of hospitalized children).

Likewise, taking into account that up to 30 percent of children hospitalized for RSV develop recurrent wheezing or asthma, the analysis highlights that some 3,000 annual cases of these complications with its consequent visits to primary care and emergencies and hospitalizations.

