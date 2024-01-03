impact studies launched on January 22 in eight municipalities – Maghreb Intelligence

#impact #studies #launched #January #municipalities #Maghreb #Intelligence

Things are becoming more clear for the continental highway project which will connect Casablanca and Rabat in parallel with the highway already in service.

The Ministry of the Interior has decided to open public impact surveys in around ten rural and urban municipalities located between Rabat and Casablanca. These investigations will open on January 22 and will last 20 days.

The affected communes are Cherrat, Ain Tizgha, Fedalate, Bouznika, Chellalat, Beni Yakhlef, Sidi Moussa Ben Ali and Sidi Moussa El Mejdoub.

This new highway, planned to alleviate the pressure on the old one, must be completed in 2026 and the pace will be accelerated to be ready for the 2030 World Cup since this new 60-kilometer highway will have to serve the new large Casablanca stadium which will be built in the town of Benslimane near the military airport.

According to ADM forecasts, this new highway will cost a total budget of 5 billion dirhams.