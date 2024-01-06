Impersonation in the Santiago Equestrian Club competition would involve Kike Morandé’s mare | Sports

#Impersonation #Santiago #Equestrian #Club #competition #involve #Kike #Morandés #mare #Sports

The Santiago Equestrian Club reported that during a race held this Friday at the venue, identity theft occurred. Case that would involve a mare owned by Kike Morandé.

In fact, it was the winning mare of the third competition that participated on behalf of another. Situation that forced the arrival of the contenders to be rearranged. Through a statement published on its website, the club explained that a different horse than the one registered appeared to run in the competition.

“The trainer Don Rodrigo Sánchez presented the exemplary, named in the story as April Seventh, which was the winner. However, at the time of being identified in the doping process was recognized as a different specimen from the one that was ratified in the racing program, which was not detected in the previous control,” the letter details.

According to CHV Noticias, the horse that won the race is called “Entera Good”which would be owned by animator Kike Morandé.

As BioBioChile was able to verify, an audiovisual record from YouTube would support the statement. In the video, Francisco Morandé (real name of the television face) is presented as the “breeder and owner” of the animal. This, at least until March 2023.

According to the aforementioned media, the mess took six hours to be discovered. By then the prizes had already been awarded.

“We regret any problems this may cause for our customers and Prizes and bets will be paid in accordance with the new order.”reported the Santiago Equestrian Club.