Importance of shave and punch biopsies in skin cancer and other skin diseases such as psoriasis

In most cases of skin cancer, a punch biopsy is the first step to obtaining clear information.



By: Jose Ibraim Alape

January 04, 2024

The practice of biopsies in dermatology is essential for the diagnosis and effective treatment of a variety of skin conditions. Dr. Hiram Ruiz, a dermatologist specialized in Mohs surgery, offers valuable insight into the skin biopsy process and its importance in dermatological medicine.

A simple procedure: What are shave or punch biopsies?

Dr. Ruiz highlights the simplicity of the skin biopsy process, which usually involves the application of local anesthesia to minimize any discomfort or pain that the patient may experience during the procedure. “The type of biopsy to be performed depends on the depth and nature of the pathology“.

When it comes to lesions on the surface of the skin, a commonly used option to obtain a tissue sample is a shave biopsy. This technique consists of removing the superficial layers of the skin in a precise and controlled manner. During this procedure, a scalpel or similar instrument is used to carefully scrape the lesion, removing only the outer layers of skin.

“For inflammatory lesions, such as psoriasis, a punch is used; a specialized tool that allows the extraction of a circular sample of tissue 4 millimeters in diameter.” the specialist mentioned.

Importance of experienced dermatopathologists for skin biopsies

The specialist highlights the need to have pathologists experienced in dermatopathology, especially in cases of melanoma or inflammatory lesions, to obtain accurate diagnoses.

That said, there are several methods available to perform a skin biopsy, and the type of procedure chosen will depend on the location, size, and type of lesion being evaluated. A lesion represents an abnormal area of ​​the skin, which may manifest as a lump, ulcer, or an unusual change in skin color.

A crucial aspect highlighted by Dr. Ruiz is the importance of performing complete biopsies, particularly in cases of melanoma. “The prognosis and treatment plan for melanoma depend largely on the depth of the injury.”

Skin cancer diagnosis process and biopsy

“In most cases, a biopsy is performed as an initial step in the diagnosis process of skin cancer. Then, the complete surgery is performed to ensure accurate information about the extent of the disease,” highlighted Dr. Ruiz.

The biopsy: a key tool in dermatology

Finally, the words of Dr. Hiram Ruiz, “biopsies in dermatology are essential to obtain accurate diagnoses and design appropriate treatment plans for various skin conditions, including skin cancer“.

Specialized care from dermatopathologists with experience in the field is essential to ensure quality diagnoses and patient care.

