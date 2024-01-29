important donation from the BCC to “Ginnastica Forlì” for the purchase of equipment

#important #donation #BCC #Ginnastica #Forlì #purchase #equipment

Andrea Bonavita January 29, 2024

Banca Bcc delivered a check for 55 thousand euros to the amateur sports association “Ginnastica Forlì” hit by the flood last May. The donation took place on Monday morning in the Municipality in the presence of the deputy mayor with responsibility for Sport, Daniele Mezzacapo. The sum was used to purchase the equipment used in the gym set up at the Forlì Fair and which will in the future be transferred to the “Ginnastica Forlì” headquarters.

The flood has in fact devastated the most equipped structure for this discipline in the city, the gym in via Isonzo, which, being right in front of the embankment of the Montone river and a short distance from one of the points where the river broke its banks, flooding the San Benedetto district, suffered damage amounting to 700 thousand euros. The Municipality has set up a temporary gym in a pavilion of the Forlì Fair: it is a 1,000 square meter space with bathrooms and changing rooms which will remain in service for approximately two sports seasons. The recovery work on the gym in via Isonzo, in fact, will not they will be immediate, although partly covered by a Conad donation of 300 thousand euros.

VIDEO – The spaces of the temporary gym at the fair

