important electric crossover already in the Netherlands

Kia’s most important of 2024

This year, Kia is introducing a very important new electric model for the brand: the EV3. The Kia EV3 will be a tough competitor to cars such as the Peugeot e-2008 and Volvo EX30 and has already been caught on Dutch soil. We would like to thank AutoWeek reader Rik Heymans for the submitted photos. Rick: thank you!

During a major event in October last year, Kia pulled back the curtain on three brand new study models: the Concept EV3, Concept EV4 and the Concept EV5. The Concept EV3 was perhaps the most important of the three. With that design study, Kia looked ahead to the – you would expect it – Kia EV3. This will be an electric crossover that will enter a fierce battlefield, especially in Europe: that of the compact electric crossover. Thanks to AutoWeek reader Rik Heymans, we can show you the Kia EV3 in a packed test suit, photographed in our own Netherlands.

De Kia Concept EV3.

With the Kia EV3, the Koreans are focusing more strongly than ever on the compact electric crossover market. Kia is of course already active in this with the electric variants of the Niro. However, the Niro is also available with hybrid machines, the EV3 will be a real member of Kia’s EV model line and this means that it has been primarily developed as an electrically powered model. That probably makes it a bit more competent in terms of EV capabilities than the electric flavors of the Niro.

The interior of the Kia Concept EV3.

The Kia Concept EV3 already looked as if it could go into production without major adjustments and the test sample photographed in Amsterdam proves that few elements of the study model will not make the transition to the production model. The lighting is subtly changed at the front and rear and the side mirrors have been replaced by more conventionally shaped ones.

For the first time we can show you a large part of the final interior of the Kia EV3. Here we see considerable differences with what the Concept EV3 showed, although little changes in the design. The Kia EV3 gets a slightly more conventional but apparently still panel consisting of two displays. Below the display of the infotainment system there appears to be a module with touch-sensitive buttons. Nice detail: the vertical decorative elements on the door panels seem to have reached the production stage.

For the EV3, Kia gave an expected European starting price of around €33,000. It therefore appears to be less expensive than the electric Niro. The Kia EV3 will be unveiled this year.

