Important setting for hotel WiFi. British tourists are already the main target of crime abroadbut the problem is more serious than you might think, as cyber security experts have warned that your own hotel room and WiFi could be spying on you. About what it is also about what are the simple safety measures which you can take, we will find out everything in the article. (Continue reading after the photo)

Important setting for hotel WiFi

As the school holidays fast approach, thousands of Britons are preparing to go on a well-deserved holiday, as far from work as possible. Whether you choose to stay in one 5 star resort in Skegness or in an Airbnb in Mallorca, security is equally important on vacation as at home.

That is why a cyber security expert warned tourists to take extra care when protecting their privacy. NordVPN’s Adrianus Warmenhoven said: “Hackers can exploit cyber security vulnerabilities of a hotel in several ways to reach you even in your room. (Continue reading after the photo)

“So while you’re on vacation and use the internet connection where you are stayingyou should be cautious and manage cyber security risks, according to mirror.co.uk. First of all, you should pay attention to using any public WiFi networkeven in a hotel. Hackers can connect to a hotel’s WiFi and target travelers’ passwords and private information or they can even create a fake network with the same name as the official WiFi to fool people. (Read below)

So, before connecting to any hotel WiFi network, be sure to check your exact name and password at the front desk before logging in devices to it. Activating an antivirus or firewall on your smartphone or laptop before connecting to anything will add an extra layer of protection. In the end, disabling automatic WiFi connection is a must to prevent the device from accidentally connecting to a remote network.

A smart TV in the room is a plus, but it could be used against you

Then there is the TV. A smart TV fully functional in your hotel room is a huge benefit. However, it can also be a security risk because hackers they can spy on you through built-in cameras and microphones. Or worse, even to steals your login details for key apps.

Thus, keeping the TV unpluggedcovering cameras and avoiding connecting to any app could go a long way in protecting you. The USB charger next to your bed might seem innocent enough, especially if it has fast charging features. But cybercriminals engage in a practice called „juice jacking” where they can modify public USB ports and then automatically install malware on any device that is connected. Because, it is much better to use the power outlet. (Read below)

In addition, there is also common cyber security threatssuch as phishing emails. They can impersonate booking confirmations or travel itineraries. Make sure check any message with the company’s official email addressi with which you book and never send sensitive information via emaill.