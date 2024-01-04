IMPORTS AND SALES – The automobile market slows down

New car sales declined in 2023

After years of resilience and boom in the automobile sector in Madagascar, the automobile market and especially that of the importation of new cars is slowing down.

This is one of those times when sales of new vehicles are declining visibly, to the detriment of the reorganization of the used vehicle market which abounds almost on every street corner. By-pass, Antanimbarinandriana, Analamahitsy, Ankazomanga, small points of sale for used cars abound, not forgetting also the resellers of this type of car on social networks who have become a real phenomenon at the moment. This shows a visible decline in new vehicle sales. On the border side also, the latest figures provided by the General Directorate of Customs show this decline in imports. 3,886 new vehicles released for consumption for the first ten months of 2023, i.e. a CIF value which amounts to 401.4 billion ariary in terms of imports if we rely on the dashboard drawn up by this institution for this financial year 2023. Figures relatively lower than those recorded in 2022. Year during which imports of new vehicles which were then released for consumption reached a CIF value which amounted to 453 billion ariary with more of five thousand vehicles which were put up for sale by customs.

Good impression

So what happened to the Big Island auto market? One of the sectors which had survived, as best it could, the health crisis which hit a multitude of sectors of activity four years ago. Overall, the overall importation and registration of vehicles has seen a decline in recent months, as the aforementioned statistics show. However, another segment of this market is reorganizing itself with used vehicles which are starting to make a good impression again among consumers but also budding “dealers” here and there who are finding something to their advantage.

Moreover, among the vehicles released for consumption, there are not only new cars. In any case, a fairly popular opinion among importers (individuals or resellers) is that the taxes exempted when importing vehicles have something to do with it. “Previously, to import a vehicle, we only had to deal with three taxes and other tax provisions. Now, that is no longer the case. A few extra taxes were added which became a headache but also another burden on our wallets,” confides a regular importer of vehicles via customs. Other specialists maintain that “Vehicles are expensive to import. This trend depends on the exchange rate. Indeed, customs clearance operations are generally carried out in euros and then converted into ariary, which is why, depending on the price, the tax prices can prove to be heavy for certain importers,” explains a specialist.

Itamara Randriamamonjy