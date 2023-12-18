Impressions from playing Skull and Bones » Vortex

#Impressions #playing #Skull #Bones #Vortex

I want you to feel it: 10 years in the making. The first project led by the Ubisoft Singapore studio has been created since the release of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. It was officially presented at E3 in 2017 and was supposed to be released in 2018. At E3 2018 we played Skull and Bones for the last time. And then only during the past weekend. In the meantime, a carousel of delays and alleged changes started, as a result of which people started talking about the cursed project and it was really difficult to maintain optimism. However, upon its introduction, the idea of ​​an assassin spin-off focused exclusively on naval battles got me quite excited. But the closed beta left us with a mix of apprehension and utter confusion.

It’s as if someone couldn’t get this ship to sail in time and instead grew old anchored in the harbor, where it was constantly being rebuilt.

Most often, I asked myself what the developers actually did for the past 5 years. I don’t mean to downplay the complexity of game development, but what changed in 2017, well 2018, when the release was basically on the horizon and the game was supposed to be done, and what’s different today? More and more often I wonder if it wouldn’t have been better to release the game years ago, conscientiously improve it, and if today the developers and the project would not be further than the repeatedly delayed full versions right before the release. I’m the last person to call for the release of an unfinished game, delays are usually for a good cause, but the closed beta somehow couldn’t defend and convince it. It’s as if someone couldn’t get this ship to sail in time and instead grew old anchored in the harbor, where it was constantly being rebuilt.

And that’s the problem. Skull and Bones looks a little different from the 5 year old footage. It may have a different interface – somewhat old-fashioned by the way – but apart from partial differences, it’s still the same game. At least it seems that way so far. It is like some relic torn out of time and space, because when it finally sets sail next year, it will probably be obsolete in most respects. Skull and Bones looks and plays like a game that came out a few years ago, instead of the intervening years helping to uncover some hidden revolution. I’m sorry, like many other players who were looking forward to the long-awaited title despite all the warning signs. If you like history and the sea, you may want something like this and you want to get excited about it, but it’s not very good yet and I will be looking forward to the release of the full version with great trepidation.

As a ship-only spin-off, I expected Skull and Bones to bring a lot more to the waves than Assassin. But now it seems that in the game we will find exactly the same as in Assassin, only the Assassin and other activities are not. Hopefully the gameplay will develop over time, but for now, at least at the beginning, it’s very shallow. The ships move with the waves like some model boats. In 2018 the wind and its direction was supposed to play a vital role in travel, unlike the Assassin, but now its influence feels marginalized again. The quests are banal and not much fun to complete. Catch these animals, sink that ship, find this thing, save another thing. It’s certainly not easy to come up with a good mission, especially in such a limited environment, but one would hope that’s what the writers had a lot of time for, actually a sea of ​​time.

In many places, it’s still obvious that the developers weren’t sure whether to let us set foot on the ground. In the end, we do have our own character with whom we can move around ports and bases, but only to visit a few merchants and craftsmen and sail on again. Perhaps it would be easier if the game finally handled these situations from the menu and the ship’s deck, because it unnecessarily fragments the gameplay anyway. And when you hook an enemy ship, you still don’t settle accounts with the crew personally like in Assassin. When you have to cut down a few trees, you just anchor the ship nearby, the flora jumps up frighteningly and you squeeze out a banal rhythmic mini-game unworthy of such a big game from the helm.

What is set to set sail next February – if it actually happens – seems so ordinary so far that this ship could sink before it even gets afloat.

Is the whole thing horrible and unplayable at all? Definitely not. But one can hardly avoid disappointment and the impression that Black Flag from 2013 already laid the foundation for Skull and Bones, that is, Assassin’s Creed III a year earlier, where naval battles were only a secondary mission. Sure, here we will have online multiplayer, undoubtedly a much bigger world, we will go to a different environment, there will be more ships and even more customization. But will it be enough? And will the authors have time to improve it even more? So I’m not at all sure about that. What is set to set sail next February – if it actually happens – seems so ordinary so far that this ship could sink before it even gets afloat. As a premium game burdened with such reputation and skepticism, the novelty will have a really hard time.

Maybe you still like Skull and Bones, you like the project, and I sincerely wish you the same. Without any sarcasm. But what the beta showed is woefully little in my opinion. At Ubisoft, 10 years of development and a premium title. And I say this as someone who has been criticized by many for being unnecessarily lenient in rating the action of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which at the moment just happens to have a user rating of 8.1 on Metacritic, and in this regard is one of the best rated games of the French company in the last few years, whatever the reason. I’ll just tell you that Avatar also had its problems, it was also long in the making, it also relies on familiar foundations, but the result is incomparably better and more entertaining. I’m not going to jump to conclusions, but in light of Avatar’s criticism, I’m really curious to see how Skull and Bones will fare in the reviews, since the beta didn’t exactly give it the best publicity. But maybe that’s just a misleading impression and this ocean will eventually offer more than it might seem at first glance – after all, even the aforementioned Avatar has an unnecessarily slow start. I really wish I could, but I don’t really believe it anymore.