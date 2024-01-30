Impressions of Gaming Performance on the Samsung Galaxy A15

#Impressions #Gaming #Performance #Samsung #Galaxy #A15

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Not long ago, Samsung Indonesia made another comeback smartphone entry-level by bringing the Samsung Galaxy A15 to Indonesia. There are 4G and 5G versions available, as well as two internal memory options, price smartphone This starts at under IDR 3 million, namely IDR 2.89 million for the 4G 128GB variant, up to the highest variant Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB for IDR 3.59 million.

Both are equipped with 8GB RAM, which is very large in its class and of course makes performance even faster. However, how does it perform in playing games?

The first game we tried was Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), one of the moba games that is most popular with Indonesian players. There weren’t many expectations at the outset regarding the A15’s performance in games, considering what it is smartphone entry-level. However, surprisingly enough, the Samsung A15 displays graphics that are so clear and smooth.

It seems that this is the service of the Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (Full HD Plus) with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In fact, this cellphone can run the MLBB game with right-aligned graphics settings, namely frame rate Super settings, and Ultra quality Graphics. Quite beyond expectations.

These numbers are also not just a joke, because, for more than an hour of playing in Ranked mode, there was no lag or drop rate which means, it almost never happens.

Because it is equipped with 8GB RAM and power chip octa coreplaying the MLBB game on the Samsung Galaxy A15 is quite enjoyable without being “broken”, it won’t be annoying because it “stops” in the middle of the game.

The second game we tried was the game first person shooter The most mainstream (FPS) is PUBG Mobile. A little discouraged because in this game the Samsung Galaxy A15 is only able to set the graphics quality to HD, not yet reaching HDR, Ultra HDR or Extreme HDR.

However, this is quite remedied by setting the highest frame rate, namely High, the setting most needed in FPS games.

Even though it only reaches HD, HD image quality can’t be said to be bad either. The graphics displayed remain clear and crisp, although not as smooth as the settings above.

The game also runs smoothly without any glitches drop rate meaning, even if it happens occasionally. We recommend using headset or headphone to play FPS games on this cellphone, considering that it is only equipped with one speaker at the bottom, making it difficult to detect enemy tracks from all sides without additional sound devices.

The amazing thing about the Samsung Galaxy A15 is its battery, which reaches 5,000 mAh. Playing games for hours still has plenty of battery left, so there’s no need to charge it while playing games, a bad habit that gamers often do.

Playing high performance games for up to three hours combined with watching videos on YouTube also doesn’t make the battery feel hot at all, this certainly deserves a thumbs up.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy A15 is very capable for game lovers who want to buy an entry-level smartphone. If this device works well in running heavy games, it is also capable of carrying out daily tasks and multi-tasking such as surfing social media and exchanging messages.

