Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been found 3 weeks after losing contact

#Imprisoned #Russian #opposition #leader #Alexei #Navalny #weeks #losing #contact

A. Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges of extremism.

He was jailed in central Russia’s Vladimir region, about 230 km east of Moscow, but his lawyers said that as of December 6. he could not be contacted.

His spokeswoman, Kira Jarmysh, said he is in a prison colony in the town of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 km northeast of Moscow.

This region is famous for its long and harsh winters; the city is located near Vorkuta, whose coal mines were among the harshest in the Soviet Gulag system of camps.

“It’s almost impossible to get into this colony, it’s almost impossible to even send letters there.

This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world,” said Navalny’s chief strategist Leonidas Volkov.

Transfers in Russia’s prison system are shrouded in mystery, and inmates can disappear for weeks at a time.

Mr Navalny’s team became particularly alarmed when he could not be found as he was ill and was reportedly being denied food and kept in a non-ventilated cell.

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces more charges

Supporters believed he was being deliberately kept under wraps after Putin announced his candidacy for Russia’s presidential election in March.

While Putin’s re-election is almost certain given his overwhelming control of the country’s political scene and growing crackdown on dissidents, Navalny’s supporters and other critics hope to use the campaign to erode public support for the Kremlin leader and his military actions in Ukraine.

A. Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since 2021. in January, when he returned to Moscow after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption and organized large anti-Kremlin protests.

Since then, he has been sentenced to three prison terms, and on November 6. he spent several months in solitary confinement in a penal colony for alleged minor offenses.

He dismissed all the charges against him as politically motivated.