IMPRISONMENT OF A PREFECT – The Union of Civil Administrators trusts in justice

With these recent cases of the moment which directly or not involve civil administrators, the National Union of Civil Administrators of Madagascar (Synad) reiterates its confidence in justice. Concerning the case of processing spoiled rice in Mahajanga which involves the prefect of the town, Paolo Emilio Raholinarivo Solonavalona, ​​the president of the union declared at the end of the week that the Synad will not protect anyone in the matter, that the union is not asking not the release of the prefect of the town of Mahajanga but rather awaits the application of the law on all those involved in the affair, especially those who signed the authorization to leave the bags of rice at the port. As a reminder, the bags of rice were burned in the presence of the Minister of Justice Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa last week and several senior officials were questioned at the Anti-Corruption Center in Antananarivo.

Ravo Andriantsalama

