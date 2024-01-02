Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…

#Improve #physical #mental #qualities #conscious #way..

The world of sports is becoming more complex, and with the arrival of new disciplines if you give one change in the paradigm of well-being. More and more people are committed to implementing habits that promote a healthier path: from taking care of their diet to frequent exercise. However, social networks have facilitated the popularization processes of many disciplines; this is how users become familiar with routines or types of activities. physical exercise that best suits them; be it for ease, time or capabilities.

The personal training center KMT Studio created his own training method with the aim of improving people’s quality of life through personalized training.

METHOD K

The main function of this training is that the person acquire an intimate notion of yourself and the way you move throughout the day. As well as the way you sit or stand, it seeks to improve both the body aesthetics such as quality of life or mood. Well, correct body posture is closely linked to positive emotions.

It is a self-learning tool with deep and lasting benefits.

KEYS

-ADAPTATION TO THE CUSTOMER. One of the main philosophies of the K Method is that It does not matter that the process is slow, but that it is constant. Therefore, the client who begins this journey with a beginner’s motor experience goes through an acclimatization phase of between two to three months. If you have intermediate or advanced experience, it is given between one and two months.

-REAL DEVELOPMENT OF STRENGTH. The quality of strength as basic is an improvement that is achieved after the execution of movement patterns that mimic daily functional movements. Thus, it is trained along with bodyweight work and free weight lifting. However, both the intensity and the difficulty increase progressively. Through the use of equipment –kettlebells mainly, bars, dumbbells, medicine balls… etc – it is worked in a autonomous and personalized.

-WITHOUT SHOES. Be in contact with the ground allows movement to be performed more efficiently. This is due to the structure of the foot, so it can be balanced more easily than with sneakers. In addition, being barefoot allows a increased information reaching the nervous system about the center of gravity and the strength it needs to propel itself, thus activating the muscles and stabilizers.

-IMPROVEMENT IN WELL-BEING. Consistency with Method K means an improvement in body proprioception, an increase in basal metabolism and improvement in sleep quality. It prioritizes well-being before the aesthetic objective, which improves the person’s self-esteem, discipline and determination. You get an aesthetic and effort improvement as a “side effect.”

TRAINING

To access the training you can choose between several formats. Although each session is personalized, there are several disciplines.

-ONE. One hour of training alone with a coach.

-DUO. One hour sessions in couple.

-PREMIUM. Session up 90 minutes for superior training.

-PRIVATE COMPANIES AND GROUPS. Sessions up to three people at most so as not to stray too far from personalization and adaptation.