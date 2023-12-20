Impudence after Zdravkov’s circus! Ludogorets was outraged by a record sanction for CSKA, it was small

#Impudence #Zdravkovs #circus #Ludogorets #outraged #record #sanction #CSKA #small

Ludogorets issued an open letter to the Disciplinary Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union and the acting president of the headquarters, Mihail Kasabov.

Great impudence! Residents of Razgrad are extremely dissatisfied with the record sanction that CSKA suffered after the match between the two teams ten days ago. Yes, it was a RECORD!

Perhaps CSKA should have been punished for the circus of Zdravko Zdravkov, who hit himself in the head with a metal rod. Instead of being ashamed of this act, here is what they wrote from Razgrad:

“To the Disciplinary Commission

to the BFS, Sofia

To the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President of the BFS, Mihail Kasabov

OPEN LETTER from PFC Ludogorets

Dear Sirs,

With this letter, we would like to express our indignation at the sanctions imposed on CSKA-Sofia after the match held at the Bulgarian Army Stadium on 09.12.2023, which was played in the absence of any organization, with prerequisites for serious incidents. We would liken the punishment as a pat on the head of the hooligans who bombarded the headquarters and our players with bombs, rockets and all kinds of objects dangerous to people’s health. And this is a recurrence of this stadium, where on one of our previous visits, Ludogorets’ doctor was injured by a bomb, and our football player almost went deaf again after being hit by a bomb.

We were also impressed by the choreography and atmosphere in the stands, apart from all the other life-threatening acts. The photo with a fan attacking with a shovel went around the world’s agencies and we are sure that the whole world is laughing at our “manners”.

At least out of godfather shame there could have been closure of some of the sectors of the national stadium for their home game against Botev (Vratsa).

The action after Spas Delev’s goal in photos and video

Battle scenes

We often talk in Bulgaria that our football has reached rock bottom and urgent measures are needed to get out of the crisis. The first action should be to combat violence in stadiums. Otherwise, it is only a matter of time before we witness a fatality.

We, from PFC Ludogorets, believe that it should start from here – harsh punishments for all actions that endanger the lives of visitors and participants in football matches. Such curtseys from the Disciplinary Commission only give wings to the hooligans, who will next time enter the field and fight with football players. The same goes for bragging about the “wonderful and European atmosphere” of burning war smoke, throwing bombs and rockets, and chanting insults from the stands.

If this is a wonderful European atmosphere, the English should blush with shame. That day at “Anfield” the fans sat meekly, the guides were clear and not a single bomb was heard. The offense was someone throwing a beer bottle at the Manchester United bus. And Liverpool immediately apologized to the “eternal enemy” and promised that they would take measures. We have never received such a collegial attitude.

We even heard criticism that the players were happy after the goal. And maybe we should have apologized for scoring and winning.”

