Impurities in the vaccine?: “The dispute distracts from the real problems with the mRNA vaccine”

WELT: Assuming that the “Medical Treatment Association” group was right and that the DNA impurities in the mRNA vaccine were above the limit values ​​– what consequences should those who have been vaccinated have to expect?

Wagner: Vaccines are injected into the muscle and reach the lymph nodes. The new mRNA vaccines contain nanocarriers that transport the genetic material into the cell. They melt through the cell membranes. There are cells in the lymph nodes that can mutate very easily. If such a nanocarrier transports DNA into a lymph node cell, the cell can degenerate and cause lymph node cancer as a long-term consequence. In this respect, it is important that the limit values ​​are adhered to.