IMSS surprises pensioners: For this reason there will be a delay in the January 2024 payment

December is already halfway over and that means that Christmas holidays They are already at the exact point to celebrate, that means that by now many workers and pensioners have already spent their fortnight, pension And till aguinaldoso they are already looking forward to their next payment to solve daily expenses and the debts they acquired during purchases by Christmas and New Year.

For example, it must be remembered that in the case of IMSS pensionershis last pension payment was deposited on the first day of December, as well as the aguinaldo fell on November 1, 2023, that is, the next pension payment It will be in January 2024, a deposit that means the first of the year.

However, although the deposits of IMSS pensions They always fall on the first day of each month, there are months in which this does not happen and the pensioners They have to wait longer than necessary, the reasons for the wait may be due to holidays or because the deposit day falls on a weekend, as will happen in January 2024.

Although the official calendar of IMSS paymentswe can take into account that year after year the payment of the IMSS pension is deposited to the pensioners every first of each month, except when a holiday occurs and that means a mandatory rest day.

How will he be IMSS pension payment of January of 2024?

He IMSS has repeatedly said that the IMSS pension payment It is guaranteed month after month, that is why the pensioners They should not worry, but the reality is that there are days when pensioners They have to wait to receive their money if payday falls, as we already mentioned, on a mandatory rest day or on the weekend, as will happen in January 2024.

It is assumed that the first payment of January 2024 corresponding to the IMSS pension would have to fall January first from 2024but January first falls on a Monday and is considered by the Federal Labor Law as a mandatory rest dayso that day the first payment of the year corresponding to the IMSS pension.

In this way, the IMSS pensioners They would have to wait one more day to collect their money and dispose of it, that is, it would be until Tuesday, January 2, when the IMSS pensioners can have their January 2024 pension payment.