In 1994, Boris Yeltsin told Bill Clinton that the Russian Federation must join NATO first

#Boris #Yeltsin #told #Bill #Clinton #Russian #Federation #join #NATO

The former president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, spoke in 1994, during the meeting with his American counterpart, Bill Clinton, in favor of the idea of ​​Russia being the first of some European countries to join NATO in the event of an expansion of the Northern Alliance Atlantic, emerges from declassified documents of the US Government, according to TASS, Rador Radio Romania writes.

Documents published by the National Security Archive at George Washington University show that during a lunch with Clinton in Novo-Ogarevo, in January 1994, Yeltsin said of the ties between Russia and the US that “they are the most important in the world” from the point from the point of view of stability and security.

Yeltsin is said to have stated: “We, of course, agree with you regarding NATO. Russia must be the first country to enter NATO. After that other countries from Central and Eastern Europe can enter. It should be a kind of of the cartel of the USA, Russia and the Europeans, in order to contribute to ensuring and strengthening international security”.

Peace in Europe

According to the document, Yeltsin added: “In fact, Russia is not yet ready to join NATO.” He would have remarked then that the Russian Federation must first think about the possible reaction to such a step, including from China. According to the footage, Clinton replied that all of Europe could “live in peace” and added: “We are all working together to bring closer the time when we will consider an attack on one of us an attack on us, a all.”

However, Clinton did not mention the possibility of Russia joining NATO in her response. According to the document, Thomas Pickering, who at the time was the United States ambassador to Russia, worked on the preparation of this report for the White House and the State Department.

Yeltsin’s adviser did not hear

Igor Mintusov, personal consultant of the first president of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin, told RIA Novosti that he did not hear such a discussion, in which the former president declared to the American leader about Russia’s accession to NATO.

“There was no such discussion with us. This is a different topic, compared to the issues we discussed. We haven’t heard anything about this topic,” Mintusov said. He does not see any political subtext in the declassification of the transcript at this moment, but links this to the fact that the term stipulated by the law that did not allow this to be done has expired. The Russian political scientist specified that the issue of declassification of such discussions depends on “special agreements between countries”.

The former Russian ambassador does not rule it out

The former ambassador of the Russian Federation to the USA, Vladimir Lukin, does not rule out that the first president of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin, could have discussed with the US president, Bill Clinton, the expansion of NATO through the entry of Russia into the Alliance, according to Ria Novosti.

“I was ambassador to the United States in 1992 and 1993, so in 1994 I could not witness the talks between the two heads of state, and I cannot say anything about it. Could there have been such talks? I think there would have been could exist, because such discussions existed before, and after, and during the time of President Yeltsin, and during the time of President Putin. That is why there was such a problem, but it must be understood that it took place in a completely different context,” Lukin said, when asked by RIA-Novosti if Yeltsin could discuss Russia’s entry into NATO with Clinton.

He noted that the ties between the Russian Federation and the US were not then by any means what they are today, then there was no story of NATO expansion and the parties were “probing the possibilities of a new world order”.

“Unfortunately, another path of NATO expansion was chosen by the American side, without the participation of Russia. On this path, very serious conflict and crisis situations arose, which have not ended until today,” he added the former ambassador.

Lukin emphasized that he sees nothing special in the fact that the US disclosed the transcript, as this document has its validity. Lukin also showed that declassification always has a political context, and the story always has political connotations.