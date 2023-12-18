In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?

#seconds #driver #hit #police #car #turning #left #mandate

Let’s start with specific regulations that determine fault in the event of a collision that occurs when overtaking a vehicle turning left. In art. 24 of the Road Traffic Law, we find two precise provisions:

– paragraph 1 point 3: kBefore overtaking, the driver of a vehicle is obliged to make sure that the driver driving in front of him in the same lane has not signaled his intention to overtake another vehicle, change direction or change lane. – ust. 5: Overtaking a vehicle or road user who signals his intention to turn left may only take place on its right side.

Therefore, it seems that the case in the video below is easy to assess. Watch the recording (the collision occurs in the first minute, obscene phrases are used in the recording):

The recording is five years old, but it is a perfect example of how it can be interpreted still in force recipes and therefore presents perfectly current legal dilemmas. Who was to blame for the above collision?

Overtaking a car turning left and an accident – whose fault?



In accordance with the provisions of the Act quoted above, it seems that the driver who hit the turning police car was responsible for the collision in the above recording. Meanwhile, the policeman driving the police car was fined for causing a collision, which received wide coverage in the media. Why was the policeman found guilty? Because not only the overtaking person is obliged to comply with specific regulations when overtaking. When turning left, there are also several provisions, including:

Before turning left, the driver is obliged to signal his/her intention to change the vehicle’s direction to the left by turning on the left turn signal.

When making a left turn, the driver is obliged to exercise particular caution.

Before turning left, the driver is obliged to approach the left edge of the road (one-way road) or the center line of the road (two-way road).

In the case of the above recording, the third provision seems to be the most important. Because although the policeman could have turned on his turn signal long before he started turning, the overtaking driver did not notice it because the police car did not approach the center line of the road – it was obscured by the cars behind it.

You may wonder whether the overtaking maneuver was performed correctly – after all, the driver was overtaking many vehicles, one after the other. Polish regulations do not prohibit this, although for obvious reasons it is better to divide the overtaking maneuver into installments (if only to avoid situations such as in the video above).