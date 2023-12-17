‘In 2016, I found out that I had been a palliative patient since 2012’

Next, Rodrigo Kappel Castilho, doctor and president of ANCP (National Academy of Palliative Care) answers and demystifies the main questions that still surround palliative care.

Does starting palliative care mean giving up treatment?
No way. In the face of a life-threatening situation, palliative care will be fundamental to understanding the patient’s desires and values, depending on the prognosis of the disease the person is experiencing and what makes sense to them or not given the evolution of the condition.

It is worth remembering that it is carried out by a multidisciplinary team, which involves doctors, nurses, psychologist, social worker, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, spiritual assistant, among others.

This is a redirection towards the patient’s best interests and, often, treatments increase to the extent that not only the disease is taken care of, but the individual as a whole.

Is it only for patients with terminal illnesses?
No. The recommendation is to start soon after the diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. In this first moment, one of the pillars is communication, control and prevention of symptoms. If the disease is progressive and irreversible, it will provide quality of life in the days, months and years ahead.

Are they only indicated for cancer patients?
No. Palliative care covers several conditions, mainly progressive chronic diseases, heart problems, cancer, neurological diseases, patients with stroke sequelae, frail elderly people, among others. Furthermore, it is suitable for children, young people, adults and the elderly.

