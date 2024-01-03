In 2023: Crash in electricity exports

A collapse in the export of electricity by 72.5% was recorded by the Electricity System Operator from January 1 to December 31, 2023. This also puts pressure on the production of electricity, which decreases by 20.76 percent, especially at the base plants – Tetsov and NPP , with 25.66 percent.

Total production is 39.95 million megawatt hours, at 50.42 million in 2022. But let’s remind that it was a crisis in terms of gas and electricity supplies and even the coal plants were working at maximum.

In our country, the use of electricity has decreased by 4.17%, which is a sustainable trend. It was 36.58 million megawatt hours, up from 38.17 million in 2022.

A huge jump was registered in the current of large photovoltaics connected to the transmission system, the growth was 145.24%, or in 2022 they produced 654 thousand megawatt hours, 1.6 million , large RES increased their current on the market by 59 .5 per cent. RES connected to the distribution network, i.e. the small ones, increased their production by 13.74 percent, for photovoltaics the growth was 21.54%

