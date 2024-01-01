In 2023 we bought more cars than a year earlier | Economy

Jan 01, 2024 at 9:34 PM Update: an hour ago

Registrations of new passenger cars in the Netherlands will increase by 19 percent in 2023 to 369,791 vehicles registered. Industry organizations BOVAG and RAI Association and data specialist RDC reported this on Monday.

The forecast for 340,000 registrations was therefore more than achieved.

The strong growth is mainly due to catching up on postponed deliveries in 2022. Strong increases were visible, especially in the first months of the year. The market normalized towards the end of the year, say BOVAG and the RAI Association.

Of the total registrations, 1.1 percent were diesel, 30.4 percent petrol, 37.1 percent hybrid and 30.8 percent electric.

The most registered brand in 2023 was Volkswagen (with a market share of 9.5 percent), followed by Kia, Toyota, BMW and SKODA. The best-selling model was the Tesla Model Y. This was followed by the Kia Picanto, Peugeot 208, Volvo XC40 and Kia Niro.

BOVAG and the RAI Association expect 360,000 registrations by 2024. According to the organizations, it is still uncertain what influence the incentives and subsidies will have on the demand and purchase of electric cars among private and business buyers.

Furthermore, economic developments, such as increased interest rates and higher wage costs, play an important role.

