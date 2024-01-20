in 2024 the experimentation continues and new online services arrive

#experimentation #continues #online #services #arrive

With the provision of 19 January, the Revenue Agency puts down on paper the changes for 2024 regarding pre-compiled VAT: the trial period is extended until the end of the year and new online services are introduced

The experimental period of pre-filled VAT continues throughout 2024 with the ability for taxpayers, as well as their intermediaries, to rely on new online services to download draft declarations, registers and LIPE (periodic settlement communications) in bulk.

Updates come fromRevenue Agency with the provision of January 19th.

“The purpose of the extension to 2024 is to consolidate and enrich the pre-compiled data of the group of taxpayers, businesses and professionals, already identified and which concerns approximately 2.4 million VAT subjects”we read in Press release that accompanies the document.

While the debut of new web tools comes following requests received by the Financial Administration from trade associations.

Pre-filled VAT: the experimentation to consolidate and enrich the data continues in 2024

As provided for in article 4, paragraph 1, of legislative decree number 127 of 2015, theevaluation of the pre-compiled VATwhich is based on electronic invoice and electronic payment data but also of communications of cross-border operations, started from July 1, 2021.

The scope of available information and interested parties has gradually expanded.

The ones are available online drafts of the monthly VAT registers, the LIPE, the annual declaration which must be presented from 1 February to 30 April of the year following the reference year, and also the summary statements on a monthly and quarterly basis.

And since last year the audience of businesses and professionals who can access documents pre-processed by the Revenue Agency has grown.

They are currently part of it operators, VAT taxable subjects resident and established in Italy, with quarterly paymentthose who apply a specific method for determining the VAT allowed for deduction, such as agricultural producers or agritourism businesses, and those who have been subjected to bankruptcy or forced administrative liquidation.

With the aim of “consolidating and enriching the pre-compiled data of the already identified audience”, the trial period of the pre-compiled VAT is extended to the whole of 2024 with the provision of January 19th.

Pre-filled VAT: more online services in 2024

In these first years of life, as recalled byRevenue Agencyalso the package of online services on VAT documents for documents it is constantly evolving and continuing to enrich itself.

In reference to operations carried out since the beginning of 2024businesses and professionals who access the pre-filled VATand also their intermediaries, can download in massive form, as already provided for the files of electronic invoices, fees and stamp duty, the following documents developed by the Revenue Agency:

draft monthly VAT registers;

VAT summary statements on a monthly and quarterly basis;

draft communications of periodic settlements;

draft of the annual VAT return.

The new online service “allows an automatic conversation between IT systems to be carried out through massive downloads of the data processed and made available in the reserved area of ​​the Agency’s website. The data acquired automatically may be imported by VAT entities and their intermediaries into their management systems or used for comparison with the information available to them”, reads the provision.

Furthermore, for a general overview of the news, the Revenue Agency reminds you of the latest updates regarding the special regime referring to agricultural activities.

Last year they took shape new web features to allow annotations to be integrated into the registers and to determine the correct settlement of VAT credit.

And recently the new technical specifications for electronic invoice trackingapplicable starting from 1 February 2024which allow subjects who adopt the special regime referring to agricultural activities to indicate for each invoice the compensation percentage and other information useful for determining theVAT allowed as deduction so as to calculate the value of the tax credit to be reported in the pre-compiled documents.