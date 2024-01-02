In 2024, there will be higher pensions, widespread wage increases, many new job offers, and price increases will slow down due to lower inflation.

#higher #pensions #widespread #wage #increases #job #offers #price #increases #slow #due #inflation

Almost everyone: retirees, employees, entrepreneurs – are waiting for an increase in wages or income in 2024 and a decline in inflation. Apart from price increases resulting from inflation, what we fear most are increases caused by higher and new taxes and public levies. Some of them are inevitable, so we hope that the new government and the new parliamentary majority will at least weaken their impetus, supporting those who are most exposed to their effects by changing the law.

Can all this be reconciled? For example, for social benefits to increase – for retirees or young mothers – there must be higher budget revenues, and these are immediately associated with taxes. So what will it be like?

Virtually everyone must get a pay raise in 2024

Higher tax revenues to the budget can be achieved in two ways: increasing taxes and public levies, or their greater inflow due to growing assessment bases – wages, entrepreneurs’ income, etc.

And this is the main hope in 2024. First of all, unblocked investments from European funds. The PLN 20 billion (EUR 5 billion) that entered the budget just before the end of the year have a symbolic value. This is only the beginning of the inflow of new funds into the budget – they will not go to social transfers, but mainly to investments.

Investments mean new jobs – an opportunity for those who do not have it, but above all for those who already work. Firstly, you can change your job to a better, better-paid one. Secondly, due to the possibility of such a change, it is easier to get a raise in your current job.

Companies won’t be able to cope with the new cost increase? They have to give because that’s how the market works. Of course, they will eventually raise prices, but this is a cost calculated into development, and market mechanisms – if they work properly – will ensure that economic growth does not generate too much inflation impulses.

Under these conditions, the Sejm will be able to implement the election promises, including: extension of annual leave by 9 additional days and shortening of working hours – including the controversial four-day working week.

Lower taxes for everyone: tax-free amount of PLN 60,000

As you know, this time, everyone earning less than PLN 4,242 gross and the entire budget sector, from teachers to uniformed services, will definitely receive a raise.

All taxpayers would receive a guaranteed increase if the government quickly fulfilled an important election promise – increasing the tax-free amount in PIT from PLN 30,000. up to 60 thousand zloty.

One such change leaves everyone with up to PLN 300 more in their wallets, month after month. This is still possible, because contrary to the stereotype of November, until the end of which only income taxes can be changed, this is not the case – November is a safeguard against unfavorable changes. The Constitution does not prohibit their introduction during the tax year, including the retroactive application of laws when the changes are in favor of the taxpayer – and this is the case with increasing the tax-free allowance.

This is not a violation of good law-making principles – as long as these rules are applied exceptionally.

So if the government announces a delay in the implementation of this promise, explaining that it is November, it will be a classic lie – and in general, the free quota issue is a kind of test of the implementation of election promises.

Pensioners: two indexation of pensions, thirteenth and fourteenth, widow’s pension and what else

Seniors can look to the future more calmly than a year ago – that’s for sure. We already know that inflation will not devastate their modest means of subsistence. If it is high, its effects are immediately eliminated by the second indexation in a year.

There are still problems of smaller groups to be regulated – widow’s pension, i.e. survivor’s pension after the deceased spouse under special conditions, taking into account that the cost of living only slightly decreases after the death of the spouse, and income often falls by more than half.

And the promised tax-free pensions. However, if there is no increase in the tax-free amount for everyone in 2024, the new government, in order to make good on its promises, should provide pensioners with at least the so-called new objective exemption from PIT – income from pensions, annuities and other benefits from ZUS and KRUS.

Cheaper loans or a more expensive zloty

Markets are already discounting the expected higher economic growth in Poland, one of the pillars of which are European funds driving investments. Hence the strong improvement in the strength of the Polish currency, even though inflation in Poland is one of the highest in Europe.

The strength of the Polish zloty is also supported by high NBP interest rates – they also contribute to investors looking for PLN instead of getting rid of such a currency.

This may not be good news for exporters, because Polish products are relatively more expensive, but for consumers it is not only cheaper traditionally imported products, from bananas to fish and seafood, but also cheaper costs of staying abroad – holidays, weekend trips. e.t.c.

This is also not, at least directly, good news for those repaying loans. If interest rates do not fall, their interest rates will remain high, although lower than in the first half of 2023.

However, there is a project to extend loan holidays for those in the most difficult situations and to increase the availability of the standard support fund – the state will not leave them without help.

However, the best guarantee of improving the situation is an increase in income – then you can pay off your debts without increasing your own effort and without relying on others. Here we go back to the beginning and positive trends that are practically guaranteed on the labor market and wages in 2024.