In 2024, these PlayStation exclusives may visit PC

According to recent rumors that have surfaced on the Internet, Sony will release PC versions of several of its popular games this year. These are mainly newer games, but we can also expect older PlayStation titles in the near future. Unfortunately, Bloodborne, long awaited by the community, was not even mentioned.

An alleged employee of Nixxes, the PlayStation studio in charge of PC ports, revealed that Sony plans to release 5 games for PC during 2024.

These are the following games:

• The Last of Us Part 2
• God of War Ragnarok
• Demon’s Souls
• Ghost of Tsushima
• Gran Turismo 7

In addition to these, he also mentioned that a port of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also in the works, but we can only expect it in early 2025. Among the older games, Infamous Second Son, released for PlayStation 4 in 2014, is also coming to PC.

So far, Nixxes has ported Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Ratchet & Clanket: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC. Of course, nothing is certain until the official confirmation, but hopefully we are really dealing with an employee of Nixxes and his claim will turn out to be true.

