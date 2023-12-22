In 2026, the new, powerful-looking Xbox console will arrive

#powerfullooking #Xbox #console #arrive

According to several sources, the new Xbox will not only be extremely powerful, but it would also thoroughly predate the PlayStation 6, which is expected to be released in 2028.

Daniel Bódi

21.12.2023 – Although updated console models have existed since the 90s, they only became really decisive in the 8th generation, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, when not only smaller and slimmer, but also significantly more powerful machines arrived. This kind of mid-generation tuning is also very necessary, since never before have gaming machines become obsolete as quickly as today, when technology advances every year.

For example, the current generation machines launched in 2020 promised the most modern ray-tracing technology, moreover, in 4K with a minimum of 60 FPS, and we could not be further from that. Console ray tracing isn’t nearly as good as we hoped it would be – or as good as it is on PC, to which it’s already far behind than you’d think based on the last 3 years, not to mention that most titles that use it are a serious compromise it is forced to tie in terms of image refresh – this usually means 30 per second.

However, this is not the “fault” of the manufacturers, but rather the rapid development of technology.

What was considered to be strong in 2020 is now a mid-level, and next year it will barely reach even that level, and after that many people will definitely consider it outdated. That’s why we won’t keep our mouths shut when the PS5 Pro or the steelier Xbox are revealed, which could potentially be on the shelves of stores and players in the coming years.

We hear a lot about Sony’s reinforced machine here and there, but not many people have dealt with the steelier Xbox – until now. For example, a few months ago – from the documents submitted and leaked in connection with the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC, we learned that the people of Redmond are already working on a new console that would rely more on their cloud-based technologies – this would appear in 2028.

Now, however, it seems that the plan has changed: according to the alleged leaker who previously provided the alleged PS5 Pro specifications, there is no need to wait 4-5 years for the next Xbox, as it will arrive in 2026. But this information should be treated with gigantic reservations, because it didn’t even come from a random, self-proclaimed insider or phisher, but all of it was dropped by Jeff Grubb, who only referred to the person.

(Rumor) Xbox „Next” might be released in 2026 Jeff Grubb says that one of the leakers that leaked stuff from the PlayStation side is saying that Xbox „Next” will be released in 2026. No clue whether it’s an Xbox Series Pro or the next generation of Xbox. Jeff said he can… pic.twitter.com/gRrp2dH0wa — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) December 15, 2023

It is also important to emphasize that following There are rumors about Xbox, not next generation, which could also mean that it could be a simple revision of the current Xbox Series X, or it could be the already mentioned mid-generation update, or perhaps a more powerful, but still besieging the budget level, new Series S .

At the same time, RedGamingTech videographer Paul Eccleston also believes that Microsoft’s schedule has indeed shifted and brought forward the release of the newer, more powerful Xbox, which he also believes will come in 2026. However, this Xbox will not be based on Zen 6, but on Zen 5 CPU architecture – since Zen 6 will not be ready until 2026. Zen 5 uses TSMC’s 3-4 nm technology and will be powered by Ryzen 8000 processors under the code name Granite Ridge – that is, it promises to be quite powerful.

In comparison, the Xbox Series X is based on the 2019 Zen 2 CPU.

Of course, it is impossible to verify the reality of everything, so it is worth treating it with serious reservations. It is true, however, that this type of bidding-before-Sony tactic is very typical of Microsoft: the first Xbox was released 1 year after the PS2, but it was more powerful than it, and then only 4 years later, but it was launched a year before the PS3 their new, most successful generation console to date, the Xbox 360. The Xbox One and Xbox Series debuted almost at the same time as the current PlayStations, but so far this tactic has not worked out well, so it is very possible that they will return to the previous, proven strategy, which would also be beneficial based on the current lineup, because when the PS6 will be in stores, by then the 10th generation Xbox can be sold cheaper.

